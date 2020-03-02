Federal judge voids oil and gas lease sales in three states

A federal judge in Boise, Idaho has invalidated a Trump administration policy intended to help boost oil and gas exploration and development on nearly 800,000 acres where imperiled sage grouse live and voided leases sold under that policy.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho on Thursday handed the environmentalists who had challenged the policy a victory by ruling that it amounted to a final rule for which the administration had failed to hold a notice-and-comment period in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I8Y3O7