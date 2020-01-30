Feds not liable for $13 mln electric grid upgrades on closed military base - court

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled that the United States does not owe Dominion Energy Virginia $13 million for necessary upgrades on an electric system it purchased from a U.S. Army base that was later decommissioned.

Senior Judge Eric Bruggink in Washington D.C. rejected Dominion’s claim on Tuesday that the government’s termination of a contract under which Dominion serviced Fort Monroe in eastern Virginia had triggered an obligation for the utility to overhaul the system so as to comply with state law. The contract did not require the base’s electric system components to meet the same standards Dominion upheld for comparable systems serving other Virginia customers.

