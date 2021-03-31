Flint residents object to 'excessive' $202 mln attorneys' fee in water settlement

Three Flint residents who stand to receive part of a $641 million partial settlement of lawsuits filed by victims of the Flint water crisis against Michigan told a federal court that they object to attorneys’ fees of up to $202.7 million for class counsel.

The motion filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan by the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute said that the attorneys who worked on the case are asking too large a percentage of the funds in violation of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The residents are represented by Frank Bednarz of the HLLI, which was cofounded by Ted Frank, a noted figure in class action reform.

