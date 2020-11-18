Flint water crisis settlement swells to $641 million

A preliminary settlement with victims of the Flint water crisis has grown from $600 million to $641 million with the addition of three defendants, according to the state of Michigan and attorneys for the plaintiffs.

The updated deal, which seeks to resolve more than 100 state and federal cases, was filed in federal court in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday after the City of Flint, the McLaren Regional Medical Center and Rowe Professional Services Co. were added as defendants. The state of Michigan had so far been the sole named defendant.

