Flint water crisis victims sue Chase, Wells Fargo

More than 2,000 victims of the Flint water crisis sued in Flint federal court J.P. Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and investment bank Stifel, Nicolaus & Co on Wednesday for their alleged role in the Flint water crisis, the first such case against banks in one of the country’s worst public health crises in recent memory.

The plaintiffs, all under the age of 19, accuse the banks of knowingly underwriting a municipal bond sale that made it possible to switch the city’s water supply six years ago, a move that sickened residents who drank from their taps and that the plaintiffs claim would not have happened without the financial institutions’ funds.

