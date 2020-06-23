Florida residents in non-white areas sue over 'toxic' sugarcane burning

Florida residents who live near sugarcane plantations in mostly minority municipalities are taking a second shot at suing the state’s sugar industry over what they say is an “archaic and environmentally damaging” method of burning fields that disproportionately exposes them to toxic smoke.

In an amended federal class-action complaint filed on Monday in the Southern District of Florida, the residents of southern Florida municipalities including Belle Glade and Canal Point claim that nine sugarcane growers including Florida Crystals Corp and United States Sugar Corp have acted negligently and violated state environmental laws by exposing more than 40,000 people since 2015 to air pollutants including particulate matter and dioxins.

