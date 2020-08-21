Fracking activists can't sue Kansas energy board they say bullied them

Commissioners of a Kansas oil and gas regulatory body are immune from a lawsuit by two anti-hydraulic fracturing activists who claim the body inappropriately accused them of the unauthorized practice of law, a Kansas City federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Holly Teeter said on Thursday that the commissioners of the Kansas Corporation Commission were immune to claims of First Amendment violations by the activists, who said the board’s accusations were meant to muzzle their anti-fracking activism. Claims against one of the commissioners were dismissed for lack of standing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3j68x1w