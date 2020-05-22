GE, Japan's TEPCO defeat U.S. servicemembers' Fukushima nuclear disaster claims

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of lawsuits by U.S. servicemembers seeking to hold Tokyo Electric Power Co and General Electric Co liable for their exposure to radiation from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said a lower court judge acted within her discretion in dismissing claims against TEPCO, after concluding that they belonged in Japan under principles of international comity.

