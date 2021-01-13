Greens lose bid to stop construction on helium drilling in Utah wilderness

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Tuesday denied a bid by environmental groups to halt the Bureau of Land Management from authorizing rights-of-way for helium drilling in a protected Utah wilderness area, where the groups say the agency failed to properly assess the drilling’s environmental impacts.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras denied the motion for a restraining order and preliminary injunction by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others, reasoning that the plaintiffs had not shown that the planned construction work by intervenor Pure Helium, LLC and co-investor Twin Bridge Resources LCC significantly impacted water resources.

