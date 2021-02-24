Greens' nuisance case against plastic packaging returns to state court

A federal judge in Oakland on Tuesday sent back to state court a lawsuit by an environmental group against some of the world’s largest food, beverage and consumer goods companies, which the group says should be held accountable for plastic packaging that is polluting oceans and other waterways in the state.

In a win for the plaintiff Earth Island Institute (EII), U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam said that the lawsuit accusing The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc, Nestle USA and seven other companies of selling California consumers goods in single-use packaging they knew or should have known would pollute waterways and oceans must return to state court because it does not arise only under federal common law.

