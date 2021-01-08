Groups sue feds over rule to fast-track development in national forests

Environmental groups including Defenders of Wildlife and Wild Virginia sued the U.S. Forest Service on Friday over a rule intended to speed up development projects in the more than 150 national forests under the agency’s management.

The groups accuse the Forest Service in of violating the Administrative Procedure Act and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) with the November rule that exempts the agency from studying the environmental impacts of logging and road development projects in national forests when they are beneath a certain size.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3i3o3Mg