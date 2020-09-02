Hoboken N.J. joins other cities suing Big Oil over climate change

The city of Hoboken in New Jersey sued five major oil companies and the oil and gas industry’s main trade association on Wednesday over allegations of knowingly contributing to the damaging effects of climate change, including rising seas, by deceiving the public about the threat.

The lawsuit filed in state Superior Court for Hudson County claims that Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, three more oil majors and the American Petroleum Institute (API), have tried to deceive the public for decades by producing, marketing or selling their fossil fuel products while knowing that its use would exacerbate climate change.

