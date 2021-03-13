Houston's $7 bln highway expansion draws federal Title VI scrutiny, county lawsuit

A Houston-area county has sued Texas’ transportation agency in federal court, alleging that its approval of a $7 billion highway improvement project ignores its disproportionate impact on low-income people of color who would have to relocate.

In the lawsuit filed in Houston on Thursday, Harris County accuses the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) of violating the National Environmental Policy Act by approving in February its North Houston Highway Improvement Project. The lawsuit comes days after the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) paused the highway expansion project to go over complaints it received that it says raise “serious Title VI” of the Civil Rights Act “concerns.” Title VI bars recipients of federal funds like TxDOT from discriminating on ground such as race and color.

