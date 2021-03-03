IN BRIEF: 10th Circ reverses order staying Trump-era water protection rule in Colorado

A federal appeals court on Tuesday reversed a lower court decision to freeze a Trump-era rule that narrows the scope of water bodies protected from pollution in the state of Colorado.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Court of Appeals reversed and vacated a Denver federal judge’s decision that had suspended the effective date of President Donald Trump’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR) in Colorado. Tuesday’s ruling follows a failed effort by the Biden administration to halt this appeal that his predecessor had sought.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kQpX4l