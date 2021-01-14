IN BRIEF: 17 AGs sue EPA over unchanged particulate matters air pollution standards

The attorney general of California on Wednesday led a coalition of 17 attorneys general suing the Environmental Protection Agency in federal appellate court for not making updates to standards that dictate maximum levels for air pollution like soot and smoke.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and his counterparts from states including New York and Pennsylvania challenged the EPA’s decision to leave the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQs) for particulate matters unchanged in a Dec. 18 decision, claiming that it is arbitrary and capricious.

