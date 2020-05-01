IN BRIEF: 18 AGs sue Trump administration over new water pollution rule

A coalition of 18 Democratic state attorneys general and the city of New York sued in San Francisco federal court the Trump administration on Friday over its new rule defining water protected from pollution, arguing that it will result in more pollution and harm people across the country.

The coalition led by New York and California, filed a lawsuit challenging the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, claiming that it violates the Administrative Procedure Act because its definition of waters protected by the Clean Water Act (CWA) contradicts the aims of the statute by arbitrarily and capriciously disregarding scientific evidence that underpinned the rule it replaces without reasoned explanation.

