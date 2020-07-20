IN BRIEF: 21 states sue Trump over mercury pollution rule

A coalition of 21 states led by Massachusetts on Monday sued the Trump administration in Washington, D.C., federal appeals court over its weakening of an Obama-era rule that forced coal and oil-fired power plants to cut their mercury emissions.

Massachusetts’s attorney general Maura Healey and other Democratic attorneys general including those in California and New York allege that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under President Donald Trump is ignoring science. The group accuses the agency of violating the Clean Air Act in its reversal of an earlier finding that the rule’s stringent mercury standards were “appropriate and necessary.”

