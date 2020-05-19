IN BRIEF: 2nd Circuit greenlights claims by N.Y. villagers over PFOA pollution

A federal appeals court on Monday allowed residents of a small village northeast of Albany to move forward with claims of personal injury and property damage against a manufacturing facility that they say contaminated their drinking water with a toxic chemical.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the vast majority of a lower court ruling that said residents of Hoosick Falls can move forward under New York law with their claims of personal injuries, property damage, trespass and nuisance against the facility’s owner, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp, and its predecessor, Honeywell International Inc.

