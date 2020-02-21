IN BRIEF: 3M to pay Wolverine $55 mln, resolving PFAS lawsuit

Chemical maker 3M Company has agreed to pay shoemaker Wolverine World Wide Inc $55 million to resolve a lawsuit that claims 3M knowingly sold Wolverine a product that polluted groundwater around a Wolverine factory.

The companies announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement to settle the 2018 lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan in which Wolverine accused 3M of failing to disclose that the Scotchguard Wolverine used at its Rockford, Michigan tannery contained per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) compounds.

