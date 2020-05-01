IN BRIEF: 4th Circuit allows lawsuit over slaughterhouse pollution to proceed

A federal appeals court has allowed to proceed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to revise federal standards restricting polluted water runoff from slaughterhouses.

The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to rule on EPA’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit for lack of jurisdiction, saying it would consider the motion after reviewing the merits of the case, which stems from claims by a coalition of 12 public interest groups that the agency is not complying with its responsibilities under the Clean Water Act (CWA) to review industrywide pollution standards yearly.

