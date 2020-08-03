Westlaw News
August 3, 2020 / 11:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit doesn't 'bite' over fish farming as conservation

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that said a federal fisheries conservation law did not empower the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to set up a program that would allow fish farming in the Gulf of Mexico.

A divided panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the agency had exceeded its authority under the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act when it created the first federal waters aquaculture program under the statute.

