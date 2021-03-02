IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit sends phthalates in toys rule back to CPSC

A federal appeals court on Monday handed manufacturing groups a victory by ruling that a consumer-safety commission “procedurally erred” when passing a rule that prohibits children’s toys containing too much of a type of chemical used to make plastics.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals remanded to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) its rule prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of children’s toys and care articles containing concentrations of five types of phthalates exceeding 0.1%. The panel agreed with the plaintiffs, including the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), that the agency failed to give the public an adequate chance to comment on the rulemaking after it changed its scientific justification for the regulation from data organized in percentiles to another methodology, namely randomly collected data.

