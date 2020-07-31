IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit tosses lawsuit over Texas natural gas export terminal plan

A federal appeals court on Friday tossed a bid by fishermen to have a regulator deny air-pollution permits for a proposed natural gas export facility in the state’s south, finding it unclear what source of law authorized the petitioners to seek direct review and concluding it didn’t matter because they lacked standing.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the lawsuit by Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV and civic group Vecinos Para El Bienestar de la Comunidad Costera, who seek to halt the permitting of the proposed Rio Grande LNG, for lack of standing.

