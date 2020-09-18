Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
IN BRIEF: 9th Circ clears relocation of 8,000 Marines to Guam under enviro law

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of the Navy’s planned relocation of 8,000 troops from Japan to the tiny U.S. Pacific territory of Guam does not violate the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), a federal appeals court said on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that said the Navy appropriately assessed the expected effects of the Marines’ transfer from Okinawa, Japan, to the island of Guam, and its plan to build live-fire training complexes on the neighboring Northern Mariana Islands.

