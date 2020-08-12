IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit denies big oil a full court rehearing in climate case

Five oil companies failed on Wednesday to obtain a full federal court to revisit their bid to keep in federal court nuisance lawsuits by Oakland and San Francisco over their alleged contributions to climate change, after a panel of the court earlier this year sent the lawsuits on their way back to state court.

The full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously agreed to deny the en banc petition by Chevron Corporation, BP P.L.C. and three other defendants, after its three-judge panel sent the cases back to a San Francisco federal district court with instructions to determine if the district court can claim subject-matter jurisdiction or must remand the case to state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ahHhKb