IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit pauses climate-case remand for energy cos' SCOTUS petition

A federal appeals court has granted a request by energy companies to pause a mandate that would send a case in which California municipalities accuse them of knowingly contributing to climate change back to state court so that the companies may petition the U.S. Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed on Tuesday for 90 days its mandate remanding the consolidated case involving six municipalities, or until the Supreme Court disposes of the case, to give the companies including Chevron Corporation and BP PLC time to petition the high court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lkOoXh