IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit says permitting of imported hunting trophies from Africa legal

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday affirmed lower court rulings that allow the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to issue permits for individual hunters to import trophies of African elephant and other threatened species without issuing a rule governing the process.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit denied a challenge by conservation groups who in a consolidated appeal accused FWS of circumventing the Administrative Procedure Act with its 2018 case-by-case permitting process.

