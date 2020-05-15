IN BRIEF: 9th Circuit won't stay ruling canceling Keystone XL pipeline permit

A federal appeals court has declined to immediately stay a lower court ruling that canceled a nationwide environmental permit, a move that threatens to delay construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and other oil and natural gas pipeline projects.

Circuit Judges Barry Silverman and Jacqueline Nguyen of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency motion to halt an April 15 ruling by a Montana federal judge that canceled the so-called Nationwide Permit 12, which allows dredging work on pipelines across water bodies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3czjwgQ