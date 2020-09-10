IN BRIEF: AGs, enviros sue EPA over Chesapeake Bay pollution

Four attorneys general and a coalition of environmental and fisherman’s groups sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Thursday in federal court in Washington D.C. for allegedly failing to require New York and Pennsylvania to abide by an agreement that seeks to mitigate agricultural pollution in the Chesapeake Bay by 2025.

Attorneys general from Maryland, Washington D.C., Delaware and Virginia and a coalition led by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation accuse the EPA of not meeting its nondiscretionary duty, as codified in the Clean Water Act, to ensure that all signatories of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Agreement develop plans to meet maximum levels of nutrients and sediments that enter the body’s watershed from their jurisdiction.

