IN BRIEF: AGs sue EPA over reversal of rule on farmworkers' exposure to pesticide

A coalition of attorneys general led by New York is suing the Environmental Protection Agency in Manhattan federal court, accusing it of putting the lives of mostly low-income and Latino farmworkers at risk by paring down Obama-era protections against the spraying of toxic pesticides.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her counterparts from California, Illinois, Maryland and Minnesota accuse the EPA of issuing without rationale a rule slated to take effect on Dec. 29 that eliminates a requirement to keep farmworkers out of a radius of up to 100 feet when pesticides are being applied.

