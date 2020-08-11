IN BRIEF: Alaska sues after feds open hunting, citing COVID-19 food shortage

The state of Alaska has sued in Anchorage federal court a U.S. fish and wildlife management board after its employees opened to tribal members a deer and moose hunt in response to claims of food shortages they said resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s attorney general on Monday sued the Federal Subsistence Board, claiming that the federal body infringed upon Alaska’s responsibility over its fish and wildlife when it opened the “emergency” hunt, even as Alaskan authorities said there was no food shortage.

