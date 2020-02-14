Westlaw News
February 14, 2020

IN BRIEF: Atlantic Richfield agrees to $150 mln settlement to clean up Montana site

Sebastien Malo

    By Sebastien Malo

    A subsidiary of British oil giant BP Plc agreed on Thursday
to pay more than $150 million for the cleanup of sections of a
longtime Superfund site in western Montana as part of a
settlement deal with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
    In a consent decree filed in Montana federal court, Atlantic
Richfield Co agreed under the Comprehensive Environmental
Response, Compensation and Liability Act to undertake and
finance further cleanup activities in Butte, Montana, where soil
and waters have been polluted with heavy metals by nearby
mining, smelters and mills dating back to the 1860s.
    To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/3bENtMA
