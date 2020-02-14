IN BRIEF: Atlantic Richfield agrees to $150 mln settlement to clean up Montana site

By Sebastien Malo A subsidiary of British oil giant BP Plc agreed on Thursday to pay more than $150 million for the cleanup of sections of a longtime Superfund site in western Montana as part of a settlement deal with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In a consent decree filed in Montana federal court, Atlantic Richfield Co agreed under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act to undertake and finance further cleanup activities in Butte, Montana, where soil and waters have been polluted with heavy metals by nearby mining, smelters and mills dating back to the 1860s. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bENtMA