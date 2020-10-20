IN BRIEF: Avian groups say pioneering wind farm flies in face of migratory birds

The U.S. Department of Energy must face claims by bird lovers that a first-of-its kind, freshwater wind farm project on Lake Erie that the DOE has committed to funding risks harming with its blades some of the millions of migratory birds that fly across the lake, a federal judge in Washington D.C. said Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia rejected the attempt by the DOE to pause the case over the six-turbine Icebreaker Wind project, whose developers hope will serve as a template for similar projects across the Great Lakes.

