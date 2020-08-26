IN BRIEF: Big biz weighs in on case over key environmental law reform

Some of the largest U.S. trade groups have asked to intervene in a federal lawsuit by environmental groups targeting a recent overhaul of a bedrock environmental law citing a potential Biden administration’s willingness to restore the law.

The U.S. Chambers of Commerce, the American Farm Bureau Federation and seven other associations asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia on Friday to intervene as defendants in the lawsuit against the White House Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ), which seeks to undo rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FYsh8U