IN BRIEF: Black Miami residents sue over new Grand Prix location after white neighborhood passes

Black residents of the Miami metropolitan area are suing in federal court the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, Formula One Management Ltd and their county government over new plans to hold an annual race near their homes, which they say would cause excessive air and noise pollution and violate their civil rights.

The dozen Black residents and civic associations that sued on Friday in Miami federal court say the organizers of the new Formula One Grand Prix of Miami have intentionally discriminated against them in relocating the Grand Prix race from a white neighborhood where residents objected to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock stadium located in Miami Gardens, which is 73% African American.

