IN BRIEF: CA man arrested after FBI smells fraud in $8.8 mln manure-to-methane project

OkA California man who promised investors to turn cow manure into renewable energy has been arrested on a 24-count indictment after allegedly defrauding them of $8.75 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott charged Raymond Brewer, 64, with wire fraud and money laundering, saying he duped investors into funding his business that purported to turn cow dung into methane natural gas, but instead spent the money on his home, a property in Montana and several cars. Brewer was arrested on Thursday.

