IN BRIEF: Calif. county sues Dow Chemical, Shell over TCP pollution

Dow Chemical Company and Shell Oil Company have been hit with a lawsuit by the central California county of Madera alleging they knowingly polluted Madera’s drinking water wells by manufacturing and selling fumigants, used in agricultural fields, laced with a toxic chemical.

Madera accused the manufacturing giants and four distributors of the product in California Superior Court for the county of San Francisco on Tuesday of being strictly liable for the design defect of a fumigant that resulted in 1,2,3-trichloropropane (TCP) leaking into the county’s soil and reaching dangerous levels in its groundwater.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2IrEbd0