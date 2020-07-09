IN BRIEF: California conservationists sue Bureau of Indian Affairs over wind farm

A conservation group has sued the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), claiming that its approval of a lease of tribal land for the construction of a wind farm in southern California risks wildfires and the killing of golden eagles from turbine collisions.

Backcountry Against Dumps claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Sacramento that the BIA failed to properly gauge environmental risks, as required under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other federal laws, of the 60-turbine wind-energy project by Terra-Gen when it approved a 25-year land lease for the company on May 12.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Zchqza