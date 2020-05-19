IN BRIEF: California judge greenlights AGs' Endangered Species Act rollbacks lawsuit

A federal judge in Oakland has allowed to proceed a lawsuit by 19 states, Washington D.C. and New York City that challenges Trump-administration rules that critics say weakens protections under federal law to imperiled animals and plants.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar with the California Northern District ruled on Monday that the lawsuit filed last September to challenge Endangered Species Act (ESA) rollbacks could proceed, denying a motion to toss the case for lack of jurisdiction by defendants Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

