IN BRIEF: California must face Prop. 65 lawsuit over chemical found in common food

A federal court judge in Sacramento has ruled that California must face a lawsuit by a business association that argues a state rule requiring businesses to warn against carcinogens when selling common food products like breakfast cereals and roasted nuts is unconstitutional.

Chief U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller on Thursday said that the lawsuit in which the California Chamber of Commerce accuses the California attorney general of violating the First Amendment by compelling warning from vendors of food containing the chemical acrylamide could proceed despite the same claim pending in parallel state court proceedings.

