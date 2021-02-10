IN BRIEF: CBD takes novel endangered-species challenge to EPA soot standards

The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday in federal appeals court in Washington D.C. accused the Environmental Protection Agency of failing to consider the potential harm of soot levels on imperiled species when it left the pollution standard unchanged in December.

The lawsuit is the first to challenge the EPA’s standards on soot pollution on ESA grounds, said the CBD lawyer who filed the suit, Robert Ukeiley.

