IN BRIEF: Charleston, first city in South to sue oil cos for 'costs' of climate change

The city of Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday became the latest of a fast-growing number of municipalities suing oil and gas companies over claims they sold their products despite knowing the conduct would exacerbate climate change and harm people.

Its lawsuit against 24 companies including Exxon Mobil Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell PLC in the state’s Court of Common Pleas for the Ninth Judicial Circuit makes it the first city in the United States’ South to try to get the companies to cough up money for new infrastructure, like sea walls, to ride out extreme weather events growing in intensity due a changing climate.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bGcHdI