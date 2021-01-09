IN BRIEF: Conservationists sue feds over endangered winter steelhead in Oregon

Conservation groups sued in Eugene federal court on Friday the National Marine Fisheries Service and other agencies, accusing them of further imperiling the already threatened winter steelhead trout in Oregon by releasing summer steelheads into habitat natural to the winter species.

Willamette Riverkeeper and the Conservation Angler also target the Army Corps of Engineers and the Fish and Wildlife Service in their lawsuit that says a hatchery genetic management plan approved in 2019 for summer steelhead authorized furthers the continued decline of the Willamette River’s winter steelhead, in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

