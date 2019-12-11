IN BRIEF-D.C. attorney general sues Greyhound over air pollution from buses

By Sebastien Malo District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against U.S. coach service Greyhound Lines Inc accusing it of violating municipal air quality regulations by idling its buses too long.

The lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. superior court said the Dallas company, owned by Britain’s FirstGroup, had exceeded the authorized idling limit at least 50 times during 2018 inspections.

