IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit grounds environmental challenge to Atlanta airport expansion

A federal court in Washington D.C. tossed a lawsuit Tuesday by northern Georgia residents who claim the proposed expansion of a small Georgia airport should be further studied for environmental impacts.

A three-judge panel dismissed the residents’ bid to review the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) handling of the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport expansion project, saying that there is no controversy left to remedy because Georgia is now in charge of the project, which has been scaled back from its initial bid to adapt for commercial flights.

