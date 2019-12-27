IN BRIEF: D.C. Circuit upholds win for Obama-era ocean 'monument'

Former President Barack Obama did not exceed his statutory authority with his designation of more than 3 million acres in the Atlantic Ocean as a national monument, putting it off limits to most fishing, a federal appeals court held on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Washington D.C., who had said Obama was within his authority under the 1906 U.S. Antiquities Act when he established the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts area about 130 miles southeast of Cape Cod as a national marine monument in 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Q3pTjI