Westlaw News
February 25, 2020 / 9:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Dela. judge tosses case over renewable energy regulation

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A Delaware judge has tossed a bid by the state’s environmental agency to challenge a sister agency’s authority to freeze a state law governing renewable energy purchase requirements.

In a ruling in New Castle County Superior Court, Judge Ferris Wharton on Monday said that despite Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) “frustration,” it lacked standing to challenge the regulations implemented by the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

