IN BRIEF: Dela. judge tosses case over renewable energy regulation

A Delaware judge has tossed a bid by the state’s environmental agency to challenge a sister agency’s authority to freeze a state law governing renewable energy purchase requirements.

In a ruling in New Castle County Superior Court, Judge Ferris Wharton on Monday said that despite Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) “frustration,” it lacked standing to challenge the regulations implemented by the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VnXurC