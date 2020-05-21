IN BRIEF: Delaware judge says port can't block access over contractual dispute

A federal judge in Delaware has issued a preliminary injunction against a port operator in Wilmington that blocked an oil servicing company’s client’s access to its fuel-storage tanks over a dispute the operator was owed $1 million in terminal usage fees.

Delaware Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Travis Laster on Wednesday granted Buckeye Partners LP’s motion to enjoin GT Wilmington USA, LLC from blockading its customers’ access to the company’s oil storage tanks via the only available road until ruling on the merits of the contractual dispute.

