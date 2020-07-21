IN BRIEF: Dicamba makers ask full court to review order blocking sales in U.S.

Chemical makers including Monsanto that produce the weedkiller dicamba have asked for an en banc review of a June federal appeals court ruling that blocked the chemical’s sales in the United States.

The Bayer AG subsidiary as well as rivals BASF and Corteva Agriscience petitioned on Monday the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a bid to vacate its ruling - a major setback to the chemical industry - that found the Environmental Protection Agency substantially understated the risks related to the use of dicamba, a chemical found in herbicides sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton. The companies said the three-judge panel behind the decision made errors including related to due-process and administrative law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WI0VcC