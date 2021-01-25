IN BRIEF: Duke Energy to pay $1.1 bln in NC coal ash settlement

Duke Energy on Monday announced it has agreed with the attorney general of North Carolina to pay $1.1 billion to clean up coal ash produced by its coal-fired power plants in the state, in a victory for the attorney general who had opposed the utility charging its retail customers for some of the remediation.

In a proposed settlement to be filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) on Monday, Duke agrees to assume $1.1 billion of 2015 to 2030 costs for closing coal-ash basins and undertaking other coal-ash cleanup efforts, rather than charge its customers through rate increases for the cleanup activities.

